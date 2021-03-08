   
Fire services discover drug lab in burning villa
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 March, 2021
Latest News:
Fire services discover drug lab in burning villa...
Brussels organisation seeks to bring women’s voices to...
Flemish coastal bars to reopen, but no customers...
Belgian government will double support for sexual assault...
Police warn travellers about groper on Brussels public...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Fire services discover drug lab in burning villa
    Brussels organisation seeks to bring women’s voices to the forefront of policy discussions
    Flemish coastal bars to reopen, but no customers allowed 
    Belgian government will double support for sexual assault victims by 2023
    Police warn travellers about groper on Brussels public transit
    International Women’s Day: How does Belgium stack up against the rest of the world?
    Austria rejects free trade agreement with South-America
    European Commission ‘surprised’ by extension of Belgium’s travel ban
    Last winter was warmer than average for Europe
    Nearly 2.6 million coronavirus deaths worldwide
    ‘Political game’: pressure to abolish Belgium’s curfew grows
    More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate crime
    Belgium in Brief: Yes, You Can Use The Toilet
    Free public transport for people travelling to get vaccinated in Brussels
    Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social bubble, virologists warn
    New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet
    STIB will rename 17 of its stops after women
    Vaccine rollout in EU set to speed up from next month, says von der Leyen
    Cheat Sheet: What actually changes from today?
    Dead man found in park may be victim of hate crime
    View more
    Share article:

    Fire services discover drug lab in burning villa

    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Fire services discovered a drug lab in a villa in Kapellen (just outside of Antwerp) after a fire broke out there.

    There were “various synthetic substances present which made extinguishing difficult,” said Tom De Gent of a local police zone. However, the cause of the fire remains unclear.

    While the owners were not present at the scene, “of course, we would be very happy to speak to them for additional explanations,” De Gent said.

    Related News

     

    The firemen did find two dogs, however, and they were brought to safety.

    In the aftermath of the fire, the villa’s street had to be closed off.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times