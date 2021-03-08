Fire services discover drug lab in burning villa...

Fire services discovered a drug lab in a villa in Kapellen (just outside of Antwerp) after a fire broke out there.

There were “various synthetic substances present which made extinguishing difficult,” said Tom De Gent of a local police zone. However, the cause of the fire remains unclear.

While the owners were not present at the scene, “of course, we would be very happy to speak to them for additional explanations,” De Gent said.

The firemen did find two dogs, however, and they were brought to safety.

In the aftermath of the fire, the villa’s street had to be closed off.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times