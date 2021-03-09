   
Snow expected in parts of Belgium on Tuesday
Tuesday, 09 March, 2021
    Snow expected in parts of Belgium on Tuesday

    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Parts of Belgium can expect some snow on Tuesday morning, according to a weather forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Some light rain can be expected in Belgium on Tuesday morning, and there will be snow on the Ardennes heights. Eventually, the weather will clear up in the western part of the country, while showers are still expected in the east.

    Temperatures of up to 3°C are expected in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) while they could get up to 9°C in the west.

    The chance of showers will diminish in the evening and cloud cover will become variable. Clouds will however return during the night from the west, but the weather should remain dry. Mist and fog could form, especially in the Ardennes.

    The minimum temperatures will oscillate between 0°C in Upper Belgium and 4°C at sea.

