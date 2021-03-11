   
Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls in Belgium during pandemic
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Latest News:
Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls...
Vandenbroucke looks to ban smoking in public places...
UZ Gent’s new 3D bone scan is ‘a...
European Medicines Agency approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
‘Excrement lying on the floor, no toilet seats’:...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls in Belgium during pandemic
    Vandenbroucke looks to ban smoking in public places with children
    UZ Gent’s new 3D bone scan is ‘a game changer’
    European Medicines Agency approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    ‘Excrement lying on the floor, no toilet seats’: Brussels’ public restroom crisis
    Two Antwerp police officers arrested in connection with organised crime
    Belgium won’t halt AstraZeneca vaccinations after suspension in Denmark
    European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of antibody cocktail
    Half of all teleworkers suffer physically or mentally
    Belgium in Brief: Belgian Man Says ‘Maybe’ A Lot
    Parade of drivers honking horns protests mobility policy in Brussels
    Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021
    Terraces, travel, festivals: De Croo answers Belgians’ Covid questions
    Charging points for EVs become mandatory for new buildings and major renovations
    Revealed: early vaccines from Pfizer were below specifications
    Aid applications for Brussels businesses increase by 5 times in the last year
    Study: One in three long-covid sufferers had no initial symptoms
    Bois de la Cambre & cemeteries closed due to 70 km/h winds
    European Commission speeds up distribution of vaccines but rollout in EU member states still slow
    European Parliament declares EU an LGBTIQ freedom zone
    View more
    Share article:

    Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls in Belgium during pandemic

    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Supermarket chain Aldi has sold three million extra rolls of toilet paper in Belgium between March 2020 and February 2021, it said on Thursday.

    Belgium’s first lockdown saw people rush to the supermarkets as some consumers feared shortages, particularly when it came to toilet paper, resulting in the three-million roll increase in sales.

    Another product that was successful was disinfectant. The chain sold 63,000 extra litres of hydroalcoholic gel over the 12 months of the pandemic.

    Related News

     

    The lockdown also pushed Belgians towards pastry, cooking and especially drinking, with an extra 1.7 million bottles of red wine, over 1.6 million bottles of rosé wine and over 1.5 million bottles of white wine.

    In addition, 1.2 million extra kilos of flour were sold, as well as over 248,000 kilos of apples, 690,000 kilos of pears, 730,000 kilos of carrots and 410,000 kilos of tomatoes were sold.

    Finally, between March 2020 and February 2021, Aldi sold more than five million extra pasta dishes and the sale of meat substitutes almost doubled.

    The Brussels Times