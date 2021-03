Most tourist rental offices at the coast are already almost fully booked for the Easter holidays (Easter), the Confederation of Real Estate Professions Flanders (CIB Vlaanderen) said on Wednesday.

However, the supply is reduced this year, as many owners are staying in their holiday homes themselves.

“We are getting a signal from the majority of offices that they are full. Where this is not the case, the occupancy rate is 80%,” explains the organisation’s communications director, Kristophe Thijs.

There are mainly small flats and studios left, and the accommodation is mainly located in the hinterland.

The occupancy rate is slightly lower in De Haan (75%). “This may be due to the fact that there are usually a lot of Germans coming on holiday. They can’t come to De Haan during the Easter holidays,” according to Thijs.

The CIB also emphasises that maritime tourism is safe. “People who rent seaside accommodation have their own sanitary facilities and can travel in their own bubble. There are also strict protocols for the sector.”

The Brussels Times