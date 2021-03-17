   
Distribution of European Brexit fund ‘very disadvantageous’, Flemish leader says
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium will test privacy aspects of EU vaccination...
AstraZeneca: Belgium wants Europe’s growing vaccine surplus...
WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccination ‘for the time being’...
Distribution of European Brexit fund ‘very disadvantageous’, Flemish...
Uber drivers win labour rights in UK Supreme...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 March 2021
    Belgium will test privacy aspects of EU vaccination certificates
    AstraZeneca: Belgium wants Europe’s growing vaccine surplus
    WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccination ‘for the time being’
    Distribution of European Brexit fund ‘very disadvantageous’, Flemish leader says
    Uber drivers win labour rights in UK Supreme Court victory
    Von der Leyen proposes tightening of EU coronavirus vaccine exports
    EU will suspend ‘vaccination passports’ as soon as pandemic ends
    Brussels government wants to ban sexist advertising in public spaces
    EU ‘vaccination passports’ for travel this summer: how they will work
    Tomorrowland postponed until end of summer
    Sustainability next challenge in the European Battery Alliance
    Over one in five inmates in Hasselt prison has coronavirus
    Brussels homeless population hits new record
    Tourist rental offices at Belgian coast nearly booked full for Easter
    Police officer arrested in Operation Sky was Chief Inspector of drug support team
    Belgium in Brief: Engels, Anglais, Englisch… or English?
    Appeals against future tram from North Station to edge of Brussels rejected
    What’s Belgium’s problem with vaccination passports?
    Police shuts down wedding party of around 50 people, including some from France
    Blood clots: What are they and why are they a problem?
    View more
    Share article:

    Distribution of European Brexit fund ‘very disadvantageous’, Flemish leader says

    Wednesday, 17 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon has spoken out against the distribution of the European Brexit fund as it is currently on the table.

    “The present distribution of the European Brexit fund is very disadvantageous for us and goes against the principles,” he said in parliament today after a question from his party mate Karl Vanlouwe.

    The Brexit fund is a solidarity instrument that should assist the member states, the regions and the economic sectors to mitigate the impact of the British departure from the European single market and the customs union.

    The fund still needs to be approved by the Council and the European Parliament, but the currently tabled fund involves €5 billion to divide between Member States.

    Related News

     

    A proposal from French MEP Valérie Hayer takes into account a member state’s GDP rather than its trade relationship with the UK. Consequently, countries like France and Germany would get a large share, while states hit harder by Brexit, including Belgium, would receive less.

    “This goes against the basic premise of the fund, of which we are co-founders,” Jambon said. “The money should go to the most affected member states and regions. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

    Jambon has raised the issue with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo “and I can say that we are pulling in the same direction,” he told the Flemish Parliament.

    The Brussels Times