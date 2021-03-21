Ministerial decree provides details on activities for youths

A ministerial decree published on Sunday following the latest Consultative Committee meeting, held on Friday, provides details on activities to be organised for youths and children.

It stipulates, for example, that organised activities for minors up to the age of 18 that do not entail overnight stays may involve groups of no more than 10 persons, excluding supervisors, according to a press release from Home Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden.

These activities must be organised outdoors if they involve teenagers. For children up to the age of 12 years, they need to be held outdoors “wherever possible”.

Outdoor activities for children up to the age of 12 in groups of up to 25 persons are thus no longer possible.

The decree also confirms the extension to 18 April of the ban on non-essential travel, subject to parliamentary approval of the cooperation accord on compliance with the compulsory quarantining or testing of travellers.

All other measures have been extended to 30 April.

The Brussels Times