Belgium in Brief: Time To Travel, Right?...

The news every expat (and Belgian) has secretly been waiting on has finally arrived, but it hasn’t exactly brought comfort.

Belgium will officially lift its ban on non-essential travel abroad after the Easter holidays, the new Ministerial Decree published on Sunday confirmed.

Unfortunately, just because we can travel doesn’t necessarily mean we should. In fact, not a lot has changed yet.

The previous rules for travel will come back into force, meaning people in Belgium will be allowed to go on holiday to other EU countries again – but everything else is still looking pretty bleak.

According to PM Alexander De Croo, travel remains strongly discouraged. Anyone going on holiday will – hopefully – be subject to “other systems to test and quarantine”.

And any more precise information – like how will the UK be handled – remains pretty unclear. Guess we have a few weeks to work it out.

So, today’s question is simple.

Would you travel at the moment?

Yes, or no?

Let @johnstonjules know on Twitter.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times