Belgium in Brief: If This Isn’t A Lockdown, What Is?

Belgium’s latest measures may be similar to the ones introduced during the “strict lockdown” in October, but it’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t necessarily the hard lockdown experts were calling for.

In fact, according to virologist and member of the GEMS expert group Steven Van Gucht, a lockdown would be far more drastic.

“We have to remember that a hard lockdown is incredibly drastic and that its impact would also be huge,” Van Gucht told The Brussels Times.

A hard lockdown would, in all likelihood, mean:

A stay-at-home order,

Shops closed,

Outdoor meetings no longer allowed,

No more youth camps or extra-curricular activities for schoolchildren,

Even stricter work from home rules, leaving some unable to work.

That’s not what we have.

“If we were to go for a hard lockdown like that, we would see more and faster results, and we would see the numbers drop more quickly,” Van Gucht said, pointing to Ireland and Portugal, which both saw a very fast drop after implementing strict measures recently.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times