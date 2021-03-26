   
Up to 15 degrees ahead of rain and colder weather
Friday, 26 March, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Temperatures of up to 15 degrees are expected in Belgium on Friday ahead of rain and colder weather, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) predicted on Friday.

    The day will start with broad sunny spells, but clouds will come in from the afternoon, with heavy cover in some areas. Rain coming from the British Isles is expected to arrive in the west of Belgium at the end of the day.

    Temperatures will reach 10 to 12 degrees in the Ardennes and 13 to 15 degrees in the other regions. In addition, there will be moderate to fairly strong gusts of wind, with peaks of 50 to 60 km/h.

    On Friday night, the rain will cross the country from west to east. On the Ardennes heights, a few flakes may already be mixed with the rain.

    At the same time, more unstable and colder polar maritime air will invade Belgium via the coast. Temperatures will fall between 0 degrees in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) and 5 degrees along the coast.

    On Saturday, cool and unstable maritime currents will determine our weather. Clear skies will alternate with locally intense showers or sleet, which may be accompanied by thunder.

    Temperatures between 3 and 10 degrees are expected. The following days, however, will be warmer again, potentially reaching up to 19 degrees on Monday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times