   
Online payments for international cards could be down this weekend
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 March, 2021
Latest News:
EU fast-tracks procedure to approve ‘vaccination passports’ by...
Employees in Belgium will receive paid leave to...
Bike path to Brussels Airport completed...
EU lockdowns helped reduce air pollution related deaths...
De Croo counting on share of Pfizer’s early...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 March 2021
    EU fast-tracks procedure to approve ‘vaccination passports’ by June
    Employees in Belgium will receive paid leave to get vaccinated
    Bike path to Brussels Airport completed
    EU lockdowns helped reduce air pollution related deaths in 2020
    De Croo counting on share of Pfizer’s early delivery coronavirus vaccines
    Online payments for international cards could be down this weekend
    Avoid making reservations for shopping right outside store, says Annelies Verlinden
    Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door
    Major Corona Study now looks at symptoms in house pets
    Up to 15 degrees ahead of rain and colder weather
    ‘Disgusting’: Brussels’ unauthorised Banksy exhibition comes under fire
    Pfizer starts trials of coronavirus vaccine in younger children
    New coronavirus measures will cost affected sectors €1 billion
    Ghent and Brussels among most veggie-friendly cities worldwide
    Increase in coronavirus infections drops slightly, but deaths rise
    Brussels colours ‘dark red’ on European coronavirus map
    Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can choose
    Albert Heijn looks to ban plastic bags by the end of the year
    Why Belgium’s latest measures are not a lockdown
    Tram noise along Avenue du Derby is ‘shaking the buildings’
    View more
    Share article:

    Online payments for international cards could be down this weekend

    Friday, 26 March 2021
    Credit: DMITRII MELNIKOV / ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

    The Worldline payment network will experience disruptions in the early hours of Monday 29 March (between 12:30 AM and 3:30 AM, due to an intervention on the electronic payment system, Worldline said on Friday.

    “During this period, it is possible that some electronic payments cannot be made with international cards (maestro, MasterCard, VISA, JCB, UPI, Diners and American Express) in physical and online shops, as well as at petrol stations in Belgium. Bancontact transactions and cash withdrawals at ATMs will still be possible,” Worldline said in a statement.

    This period of the potential outage is part of regularly scheduled updates by Worldline, and is intended to ensure continuity of service, to guarantee optimal operation and to continuously improve the level of service.

    The Brussels Times