Online payments for international cards could be down this weekend

The Worldline payment network will experience disruptions in the early hours of Monday 29 March (between 12:30 AM and 3:30 AM, due to an intervention on the electronic payment system, Worldline said on Friday.

“During this period, it is possible that some electronic payments cannot be made with international cards (maestro, MasterCard, VISA, JCB, UPI, Diners and American Express) in physical and online shops, as well as at petrol stations in Belgium. Bancontact transactions and cash withdrawals at ATMs will still be possible,” Worldline said in a statement.

This period of the potential outage is part of regularly scheduled updates by Worldline, and is intended to ensure continuity of service, to guarantee optimal operation and to continuously improve the level of service.

The Brussels Times