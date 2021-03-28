   
Employers required to keep a register of persons at jobsite
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 March, 2021
Latest News:
Employers required to keep a register of persons...
Coronavirus-Wallonia: Extra vaccination sites to be opened...
Prime Minister targets restaurant and bar reopening on...
Belgian directors pick up major film award in...
Annual STIB pass to cost only 12 euros...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 March 2021
    Employers required to keep a register of persons at jobsite
    Coronavirus-Wallonia: Extra vaccination sites to be opened
    Prime Minister targets restaurant and bar reopening on 1 May, but can not make guarantees
    Belgian directors pick up major film award in US
    Annual STIB pass to cost only 12 euros for students from July
    Research: More than half of students suffered anxiety or depression during crisis
    Brussels mobility ‘Master Plan’ foresees massive investment in new bicycle parking spaces
    Covid-19: Massive increase in new cases, as deaths continue to rise
    Self-employed persons who stop working to take care of their children to receive financial help
    Sciensano: Pandemic had little effect on use of leisure drugs
    Roberto Martinez: ‘To be able to take a point when we are not playing well is important’
    Belarus cut from Eurovision Song Contest over political lyrics
    Belgium’s vaccination plan is on track, Taskforce says
    Daycare centres to remain open
    Belgian companies quoted on the stock market resist pandemic’s onslaught
    Belgium reconfines: Strict restrictions reintroduced
    Police break up Belgium’s first ‘cocaine laundry’ – 11 arrests
    Belgium switches to Summer time this weekend
    Top Belgian scientist: ‘We may get outbreaks every winter’
    Fight like Gibraltar
    View more
    Share article:

    Employers required to keep a register of persons at jobsite

    Sunday, 28 March 2021
    © Belga

    As part of the fight against the novel Coronavirus, the Consultative Committee decided on Wednesday to strengthen the monitoring of compliance with the telework obligation.

    This obligation entails that the employees of all companies, associations or services need to work remotely unless the nature of their post or the continued management of their company, organisation, service or activities requires physical presence.

    Employers will be required to keep a register of persons at the jobsite and the times when they are present.

    Belgium’s National Social Security Office, ONSS, has now uploaded the electronic telework declaration form on its Internet site.

    To strengthen the enforcement of this measure, all employers will need to inform the ONSS each month, starting in April, of the number of employees whose work cannot be done remotely during that month. Businesses that have multiple establishment units will need to indicate the number of workers per unit, the ONSS said.

    The social inspection services will use this data as a point of reference to monitor compliance with the telework obligation.

    “Any employees whose work can be done remotely but who are present at the workplace will need to justify their presence,” the ONSS warned.

    The information submitted to the ONSS will also serve as a point of reference when the time comes to gradually lift the telecommuting obligation.

    The Brussels Times