Brexit & Covid-19: re-opened Mini-Europe tackles a huge year: After months of closure, Mini-Europe, the outdoor museum at the foot of the Atomium which allows visitors to travel all over Europe in a few hours, has reopened to a different Europe than the one it closed to.

More companies choose electric when offering employees cars: New company cars are now five times more likely to be electric, compared to 2016. Some companies have even gone so far as to ban vehicles that only have a traditional, internal combustion engine.

Belgium must lift ‘all Covid-19 measures’ within 30 days, Brussels court rules: The Belgian State has been ordered to lift “all coronavirus measures” within 30 days, as the legal basis for them is insufficient, a Brussels court ruled on Wednesday.

Trains going to the coast can only be 50% full during Easter break: From Saturday and during the entire Easter break, trains going to the Belgian coast will be limited to 50% capacity, national rail company SNCB announced on Wednesday.

Belgium could be producing too much electricity on 1 out of every 4 weekends: As Belgium phases out its nuclear plants and adds more wind turbines and solar panels to the grid, the transition to more renewable energy isn’t without its challenges.

Free rail pass expired – only 30% of free journeys used: 31 March was the last day to use the free rail pass offered by the government of Sophie Wilmès at the start of the pandemic. But figures from the mobility ministry of Georges Gilkinet (Ecolo) suggest the pass was used far less often than intended.

‘SNCB is not police, we cannot take on everything,’ rail company’s CEO says: Following another influx of people to Belgian train stations on Tuesday, the national rail company SNCB’s CEO has called on people to avoid travelling by train to these destinations saying it is not the police, and cannot take on everything in these incidents.

Pfizer vaccine effective for use in 12- to 15-year-olds, clinical trial finds: The coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech has proven to be 100% effective in phase three clinical trials, Pfizer announced on Wednesday.

Record growth of 35% in online sales across European borders ‘result of coronavirus crisis’: Cross-border online sales in Europe reported a turnover of €146 billion last year, a record-high annual increase of 35% as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to research ranking 500 European online shops.

