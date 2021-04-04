   
Women’s rights groups rally against rape in Liège
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 04 April, 2021
Latest News:
Women’s rights groups rally against rape in Liège...
Info on three million Belgians included in massive...
Worker’s party launches rent-reduction campaign...
Belgium’s government sets aside 135 million euros for...
The slow death of April Fools’ Day...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 04 April 2021
    Women’s rights groups rally against rape in Liège
    Info on three million Belgians included in massive Facebook hack
    Worker’s party launches rent-reduction campaign
    Belgium’s government sets aside 135 million euros for companies manufacturing F-35 parts
    The slow death of April Fools’ Day
    Travelling likely to be allowed again by 19 April
    Five years on: Panama Papers brought in €30 million to Belgium’s tax coffers
    ‘High-risk’ groups in Belgium can now be vaccinated
    Slovakian government signs on as civil party in Chovanec case
    Top restaurants take legal action against the government
    The winners of Covid: Belgians bought more pet food during lockdown
    Covid-19: New infections up by 55%, hospital admissions by almost 20%
    Police on horseback run over partygoer in Bois de la Cambre: investigation opened
    ULB’s peregrine falcons can be followed via live streaming
    One mayor goes it alone: terraces in Middelkerke, come what may
    Employees plan strike after nursing home announces intent to close
    Belgium needs ‘an army of reserve nurses,’ says medical union president
    Thousands ‘interested’ in new party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre today
    Belgium has reached ‘a new tipping point’ in epidemic, says Van Gucht
    Serial killer’s house in Charleroi will become a memorial garden
    View more
    Share article:

    Women’s rights groups rally against rape in Liège

    Sunday, 04 April 2021
    © Belga

    The need to put an end to rape and the culture of silence around it was the focus of a rally held on Saturday afternoon at the Esplanade Saint-Léonard in Liège.

    Many women’s rights groups participated in the rally, which was organised by Orlane Graindorge, a 25-year-old from Liège who decided to hold it after being raped two years ago. About 100 persons were present at the event between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

    Ms Graindorge launched a call on social media on 6 February, inviting participants to come and vent their pain. She then decided to create a non-profit association of her own, ‘Don’t cry, talk,” to assist victims of sexual attacks.

    However, on 9 March, four men broke into her home and attacked her with a knife – she had to have 41 stitches – to prevent the projected non-profit organisation from seeing the light of day.

    Ms. Graindorge then announced that she was pulling out of the project as a precaution, but she then went back on that decision. “I founded the non-profit association along with a second person, and I mean to fight,” she vowed. “For the moment, the Statutes have been revised and my lawyer will soon send the papers to the monitor.”

    Saturday’s rally was aimed at reaffirming the participants’ will to support all rape victims, and its action was supported by a wide range of women’s rights groups. These included: “La Piraterie-Masse Critique Féministe et Queer”, “Les Femmes prévoyantes socialistes”, “Le Gluegang Liège”, “Vie Féminine”, “Et ta S?ur ?”, “Collectif contre les violences familiales et l’exclusion”, “La tête haute” and “L-Slam”.

    Members of these groups wished to reiterate their anger and determination by being by the side of Orlane Graindorge. T-shirts, visual aids, the works of local artistes and an urn could be seen on the esplanade. An online fundraising activity was also launched to support Orlane, following the recent knife attack against her.

    Saturday’s event brought together a significant number of participants, some of whom gave testimonies which, Ms. Graindorge said, spurred her on to continue her fight. In fact, she had a meeting with Liège Mayor Willy Demeyer to discuss her proposed non-profit association.

    “The Mayor showed me his support and encouraged me to go and see him to put everything in place,” she said.

    The Brussels Times