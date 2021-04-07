   
More white collar arrests from Belgium's Operation Sky
Wednesday, 07 April, 2021
    More white collar arrests from Belgium’s Operation Sky

    Wednesday, 07 April 2021
    Credit: Pixabay.

    More arrests have been made in the white collar world for corruption, following the cracking of encrypted messaging service Sky ECC.

    The most recent arrests include three women suspected of using their job positions to supply valuable information to criminals involved in drug trafficking.

    One of the women arrested worked for the city of Antwerp, another worked at a port authority, and the third was employed at FPS Finance in Antwerp, according to De Standaard.

    They are all alleged to have carried out searches for the criminals using the national register or other databases to which they had access.

    An intermediary to whom they gave information was also arrested.

    After the fall of the Sky ECC encrypted message system, the public prosecutor’s office and the federal police announced last month that corruption would be the first priority in the investigation.

    Another recent arrest was made in the office of the public prosecutor, where a woman with a temporary contract stands accused of using her login and that of an unsuspecting colleague to look for confidential data in judicial files on computers, passing the information along to people involved with organised crime.

    That woman was arrested on suspicion of computer fraud, corruption, and violation of professional secrecy.

    Other recent high profile arrests following Operation Sky include lawyers, a chief police inspector, and a hospital employee.

    All of them are said to have passed on sensitive information to the criminals.

    27.64 tonnes of cocaine have been seized in the port of Antwerp over the past 42 days as part of the same Operation.

