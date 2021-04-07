More white collar arrests from Belgium’s Operation Sky...

After the fall of the Sky ECC encrypted message system, the public prosecutor’s office and the federal police announced last month that corruption would be the first priority in the investigation.
Another recent arrest was made in the office of the public prosecutor, where a woman with a temporary contract stands accused of using her login and that of an unsuspecting colleague to look for confidential data in judicial files on computers, passing the information along to people involved with organised crime.
That woman was arrested on suspicion of computer fraud, corruption, and violation of professional secrecy.