Belgian-owned naturist resort tops international review...

A Belgian-owned naturist resort in Spain has been given first place in an international review of venues conducted by the Dutch naturist federation.

Set in the hills of Alicante, the Lavinia Naturist Resort – ran by a couple from Beveren (East Flanders) – was voted the best of 180 different nudist venues in the 2021 awards.

“Nature is beautiful here,” owner Annemie told VRT. “But we also listen very carefully to the wishes of our guests. Do they want to cook for themselves? No problem. Do they want to join us at the table? That is also possible. Eating naked with other people at the table is not done in every resort.”

This is the second year in a row that the location has been awarded a prize, and despite the impact of coronavirus on the tourism industry in general, the owners say they continue to get positive reviews from customers.

“Due to the coronavirus crisis, we have not been able to receive so many guests from Belgium and the Netherlands in the past year. We mainly focused on Spanish customers.”

According to the owners, the publicity that comes with the award often brings with it a jump in people who find the concept interesting. “In February of this year, we were already 90% booked. The reviews help us of course, but other guests do too. That way, everyone knows exactly what kind of holiday they can expect with us.”

While Lavinia was named the best resort, the association also reviewed Naturist saunas, campsites and association grounds. The full results can be found here.

The Brussels Times