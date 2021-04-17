   
Coronavirus: Belgium to send 760,000 masks to Guinea
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium is to send 760,000 masks to the Guinean capital, Conakry, via the B-FAST emergency aid mechanism, the Foreign Ministry, which is coordinating the mission, said on Saturday in a statement.

    The assistance comes in response to a call by the West African country for help in fighting the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The request was submitted to the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

    In addition to the pandemic, Guinea is also battling outbreaks of measles and yellow fever, as well as new Ebola infections, all of which puts enormous pressure on its medical infrastructure.

    The Belgian Health Ministry is supply 600 surgical masks and 160,000 KN95 face masks. “The Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with a private partner, is transporting the masks by charter flight to the Guinean capital, Conakry,” the Foreign Ministry said.

    “B-FAST can rely on a partial subsidy from the European Union for the transport costs,” it added.

    The Brussels Times