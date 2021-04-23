   
Belgium’s terraces can stay open until 10:00 PM from 8 May: reports
Friday, 23 April, 2021
    Friday, 23 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee reportedly decided that the terraces of bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open until 10:00 PM from 8 May, according to reports in local media.

    Once terraces in Belgium are allowed to reopen, they will have to close their doors at 10:00 PM, the Belga news agency reports based on a reliable source.

    Additionally, four clients will be allowed to sit at a table, with an exception for households with more members.

    However, these reports remain unconfirmed until/unless they are announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the press conference following the Consultative Committee, which is set to start at 18:15 PM.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times