Belgium’s terraces can stay open until 10:00 PM from 8 May: reports

Belgium’s Consultative Committee reportedly decided that the terraces of bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open until 10:00 PM from 8 May, according to reports in local media.

Once terraces in Belgium are allowed to reopen, they will have to close their doors at 10:00 PM, the Belga news agency reports based on a reliable source.

Additionally, four clients will be allowed to sit at a table, with an exception for households with more members.

However, these reports remain unconfirmed until/unless they are announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the press conference following the Consultative Committee, which is set to start at 18:15 PM.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times