Weather Report: Sunny skies across Belgium...

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) is forecasting sunny skies with occasional clouds throughout the country.

The highs will vary between 10 °C in the High Fens and 16 °C in the Gaume. The wind will be generally moderate from the northeast, sometimes quite strong in the afternoon along the coast.

During the night, the minimum temperatures will range from -4 °C in the Ardennes to +5 °C at the seaside.

Sunday will be dry with alternating sunny spells and cloudy fields. The highs will be between 8 °C in the High Fens and 12 °C in the Gaume.

The wind will be moderate inland, and at times quite strong at the coast, from the northeast.

The Brussels Times