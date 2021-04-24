   
Weather Report: Sunny skies across Belgium
Saturday, 24 April, 2021
    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    Weather Report: Sunny skies across Belgium

    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    Marius Badstuber on Unsplash

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) is forecasting sunny skies with occasional clouds throughout the country.

    The highs will vary between 10 °C in the High Fens and 16 °C in the Gaume. The wind will be generally moderate from the northeast, sometimes quite strong in the afternoon along the coast.

    During the night, the minimum temperatures will range from -4 °C in the Ardennes to +5 °C at the seaside.

    Sunday will be dry with alternating sunny spells and cloudy fields. The highs will be between 8 °C in the High Fens and 12 °C in the Gaume.

    The wind will be moderate inland, and at times quite strong at the coast, from the northeast.

