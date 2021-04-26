   
Chloe Zhao makes history as 1st woman of colour to win Best Director Oscar
Monday, 26 April, 2021
    Chloe Zhao makes history as 1st woman of colour to win Best Director Oscar

    Monday, 26 April 2021

    Chloe Zhao has made history by becoming the first woman of colour to win the Best Director Award at the Oscars. She is also only the second woman to ever receive an award in that category. 

    On top of that, she also took home the award for Best Picture with ‘Nomadland.’ “I’m extremely fortunate to be able to do what I love for a living. And if this win helps more people like me get to live their dreams, I’m so grateful for this,” Zhao told PeopleTV.

    The film had a huge night at the 2021 Oscars, winning three of the four top categories with Frances McDormand winning her third Best Actress Oscar, as well. ‘Nomadland’ also won top awards at the Golden Globes and BAFTA awards this season.

    Esmée Beurze
    The Brussels Times