Belgium in Brief: Nobody Was Racing...

If Belgium’s coronavirus vaccination plan were a race between the regions, it’s not exactly the most exciting one I’ve ever seen.
As of Monday 26 April, just over 30% of adults in Flanders have received at least one vaccination dose, compared to 22.7% in the Brussels-Capital Region and 29% in Wallonia, according to figures from the Sciensano national health institute.
Several Belgian politicians have condemned a proposal by Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon to relax measures in Flanders if its vaccination rate overtakes the rest of the country. Here’s what you need to know.
A year of the coronavirus and its related lockdown measures has left youth sports clubs with a sharp decline in the number of new registrations, and concerns about the physical fitness of kids across the country. Read More.
In light of a possible large-scale gathering as part of the second “La Boum” event, Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre will not be closed this weekend, but a preventive approach will be adopted, with the help of stewarding by police. Read more.
The situation in hospitals in Belgium as a result of the coronavirus is worsening slightly after starting to improve last week, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday. Read More.
As Belgium marks the end of the “Easter pause” and the terraces will open soon, virologist Marc Van Ranst has warned that relaxing measures while the coronavirus figures have stopped falling is a calculated risk. Read More.