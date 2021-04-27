Belgium in Brief: Nobody Was Racing...

If Belgium’s coronavirus vaccination plan were a race between the regions, it’s not exactly the most exciting one I’ve ever seen.

As of Monday 26 April, just over 30% of adults in Flanders have received at least one vaccination dose, compared to 22.7% in the Brussels-Capital Region and 29% in Wallonia, according to figures from the Sciensano national health institute.

This trend, according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon, is potentially enough of a reason to consider Flanders making specific relaxations before the rest of the country.

If this were a race, the man driving the car representing Flanders has noticed he’s slightly ahead of the other two drivers.

Based on this limited information, he has decided he has won, despite only being 30% of the way to the goal.

Nobody else thought it was a race, and they all thought they were on the same team, so they’re a little annoyed he’s decided he deserves a special prize.

We’re a long way from the finish line, so get the full story here.

So what do you think?

Does Jambon have a point?

Will this being brought up distract from focusing on real issues?

Let @johnstonjules know.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times