Brussels wants you to vote on murals that honour ‘100 years of ups and downs’

Still from video by Brussels Major Events featuring works by artist SOAZ 100.

The Belgian capital recently celebrated the 100 year anniversary of the incorporation of Haren, Neder-Over-Heembeek, Laeken and Brussels municipalities into the official City of Brussels, and they’re commemorating the milestone with murals.

Four Brussels artists will create four murals along the banks of the Willebroek Canal, the binding factor between the entities, and they’re asking people to vote on which they prefer.

Artist SOAZ created the first of four monumental murals immortalising the anniversary of the merger on the Rederskaai (at n° 86).

Three other monumental frescoes will then appear on the banks of the canal in Laeken, Neder-Over-Heembeek and Haren, and the city is inviting people to vote on their preferences for their designs.

Voting takes place from 20 April to 20 May and is done online.

People who describe themselves as residents, visitors or people who work in the area can cast a vote, and the results will be published on 24 May.

The murals are created in cooperation with the Street Art Parcours of the City of Brussels.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times