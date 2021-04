Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

EU auditors: Challenges in financial contributions from non-EU countries: The task of managing the financial contributions to the EU budget from non-EU countries is beset with risks and based on a diverse system of arrangements, according to a new report published on Tuesday by the European Court of Auditors.

EU Space Programme’s €14.8 billion budget will include space security: The new iteration of the EU Space Programme adopted this week includes funding for space security, like the Space and Situational Awareness programme and the new Governmental Satellite Communication initiative.

First dose by summer: Explaining Flanders’ latest vaccine timeline: A new vaccination timeline per age group published by the Flemish Care and Health Agency will allow people living in Flanders to estimate when it is approximately their turn for a shot.

Reminder: How do coronavirus travel vouchers work?: Belgian residents who had their package holiday cancelled between 20 March 2020 and 19 June 2020 during the first lockdown received travel vouchers instead. With hopes of a better summer, here’s how they work.

Ministerial Decree for outdoor plan drafted: these rules apply from 8 May: Following the Consultative Committee’s decision on Wednesday to give the official green light for the ‘outdoor plan,’ the latest draft Ministerial Decree lists all measures that will take effect from Saturday 8 May.

Keep brothers and sisters together when fostering, say MPs: The justice committee of the federal parliament gave its approval to a bill that will ensure the right of siblings to remain together in the event of a divorce or placement in foster care.

‘Not a simple shot’: Nurses oppose coronavirus vaccination by pharmacists and vets: Pharmacists and veterinarians should not be trained to administer coronavirus vaccines in Belgium, according to the General Union of Nurses of Belgium.

Antwerp to host physical ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote Belgian cuisine: Antwerp will be hosting a series of physical events for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards in October this year, which is expected to be an important milestone in the recovery of the restaurant sector.

Fast pace at which glaciers are melting could lead to food and water shortages: Nearly all the world’s glaciers are melting at an ever-increasing rate. “Countries like India and Bangladesh could face water or food shortages within a few decades,” said a researcher at ETH Zurich and the University of Toulouse.

