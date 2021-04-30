   
TUI resumes flights from all airports in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 April, 2021
Latest News:
TUI resumes flights from all airports in Belgium...
No Belgian ‘Covid pass’ before everyone is vaccinated,...
Albanian gang boss arrested in Brussels after 17...
Concern as AB InBev launches hard seltzers in...
Belgian prison vaccination timeline satisfies union...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 April 2021
    TUI resumes flights from all airports in Belgium
    No Belgian ‘Covid pass’ before everyone is vaccinated, says Van Ranst
    Albanian gang boss arrested in Brussels after 17 years on the run
    Concern as AB InBev launches hard seltzers in Belgium
    Belgian prison vaccination timeline satisfies union
    Brussels’ 10-year feud over the city’s last-remaining wildernesses
    Covid-19: All major indicators are trending downward
    Belgium to submit recovery plan to European Commission today
    Security: Belgium will screen foreign investments
    The Recap: Security, Shots & Summer Plans
    Facebook blocks event page of fake ‘La Boum 2’ festival
    Vandenbroucke to free up extra resources for specialist doctors in training
    Brussels Beer Project unveils new bar in former Irish pub
    Belgium to start vaccinating children from September, taskforce says
    Brussels’ second-largest vaccination centre will open next Monday
    Belgians took 76% fewer trips last year
    Reminder: How do coronavirus travel vouchers work?
    Ministerial Decree for outdoor plan drafted: these rules apply from 8 May
    EU Space Programme’s €14.8 billion budget will include space security
    Research: Wasps do have a purpose after all
    View more
    Share article:

    TUI resumes flights from all airports in Belgium

    Friday, 30 April 2021

    Credit: Wikipedia

    After more than five months of interruption, the airline TUI fly has announced that it will resume activities at Liege airport.

    “This decision is a further step in the gradual restart of the flight programme. TUI is now offering departures from all airports in Belgium (Brussels, Charleroi, Ostend, Antwerp and Liège),” the company said.

    The service will link the Ardennes city to two Spanish destinations (Alicante and Malaga) from 3 May and to a Turkish destination (Kayseri) from 7 May, TUI fly said on Friday.

    The restrictions linked to the Covid-19 epidemic had forced the airline to reduce its offer and to propose only flights from Brussels and Charleroi. With the lifting of the ban on non-essential travel and the growing demand, TUI fly is now offering flights from Liege again.

    The Brussels Times