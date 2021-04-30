TUI resumes flights from all airports in Belgium...

After more than five months of interruption, the airline TUI fly has announced that it will resume activities at Liege airport.

“This decision is a further step in the gradual restart of the flight programme. TUI is now offering departures from all airports in Belgium (Brussels, Charleroi, Ostend, Antwerp and Liège),” the company said.

The service will link the Ardennes city to two Spanish destinations (Alicante and Malaga) from 3 May and to a Turkish destination (Kayseri) from 7 May, TUI fly said on Friday.

The restrictions linked to the Covid-19 epidemic had forced the airline to reduce its offer and to propose only flights from Brussels and Charleroi. With the lifting of the ban on non-essential travel and the growing demand, TUI fly is now offering flights from Liege again.

The Brussels Times