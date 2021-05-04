   
Antwerp revamps its city campground in anticipation of ‘staycations’
Tuesday, 04 May, 2021
    Antwerp revamps its city campground in anticipation of ‘staycations’

    Tuesday, 04 May 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo from City Camping Antwerp

    With the vaccination rollout likely to still be underway throughout the summer, the city of Antwerp is hoping to remind Belgians looking for a getaway that they needn’t go far.

    The city of Antwerp has its own camping grounds equipped with a swimming pool, playground, skatepark, bike rentals and access to the city centre by way of a pedestrian tunnel or free ferry ride.

    And yes, there’s also WiFi.

    “City Camping Antwerpen (formerly Camping De Molen) on the left bank has been thoroughly refurbished,” the city says.

    Among the changes are new policies for cleaning and sanitation, intended to ease concerns regarding the coronavirus that largely kept people from enjoying camping trips last summer while mandatory quarantines and travel bans were in effect.

    The first glamping guests have enjoyed their overnight stay. Would you also like to come and camp with a view of @masantwerpen?

    “City Camping Antwerp is located in a quiet area next to the marina of Linkeroever, the left bank of Antwerp,” their website explains.

    “When you cross the river Schelde through the iconic voetgangerstunnel or by ferry, you can reach the historic centre in no time. The camping is perfectly located for a visit to De Grote Markt, De kathedraal, De Groenplaats and all the other must sees of Antwerp.”

    The site offers 34 spots for campers, 45 large spots for tents and caravans, 14 hikers spots and 2 “glamping” tents, which are luxury tents for more “glamorous camping” that include electricity, cold water, bedding and an outside kitchen.