Belgium in Brief: The Farmer Who Shrank France...

Police at various locations in the EU yesterday carried out search warrants in connection with an investigation into the company that provided 15 million face masks in 2020 for free distribution to the population in Belgium. Read more.
While Belgians living abroad are normally vaccinated in their country of residence, they can also choose to get vaccinated in Belgium as of June, the Interministerial Health Conference decided on Tuesday. Read More.
The City of Brussels’ Department for Hospitality is working around the clock to process the flood of applications for permits from businesses in the hospitality sector looking to expand their terraces to the public space before reopening on Saturday. Read More.