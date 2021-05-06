   
Belgium in Brief: Brussels' 2h curfew
Thursday, 06 May, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ 2h curfew

    Thursday, 06 May 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Brussels residents will be facing an odd situation on Friday night. 

    At 10:00 PM, you have to be home due to the curfew currently active in the region. 

    Breaking the curfew – which has now been in place for months – would mean facing fines of up to €250.

    So you probably shouldn’t do it. If you felt like a late-night walk, I would suggest you wait two hours and try again.

    Confused? Let me explain:

    Under Belgium’s latest measures, the same curfew rule is being phased out from Saturday, meaning that by midnight you’re free to roam the streets as long as you do it in small enough groups. 

    “This is a Belgian joke, and not even a good one,” Brussels MP Gilles Verstraeten said on Flemish radio on Thursday morning. “My tolerance limit for such absurdities has reached its lowest point by now.”

    So:

    Will you be going home for a nap before roaming the streets? 

    Will you instead save your energy for when you can go to a terrace? 

    Or is this all hypothetical because you’ll already be in bed? 

    Let me know: @johnstonjules.

    1. Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers

    Waiting at the door of a vaccination centre in the Brussels-Capital Region in the hope of skipping the vaccination queue and getting a leftover dose at the end of the day is apparently paying off. Read more.

    2. Nederlands, AUB: Brussels communes criticised for Francophone bias

    Fouad Ahidar promoting Dutch-language education in Brussels’ schools. Credit: Cabinet Fouad Ahidar.

    Brussels’ communes are facing criticism from citizens and politicians who believe they are disproportionately serving French-speaking citizens, leaving Dutch and English-speaking people struggling to access vital services. Read more.

    3. EU representative in UK gets full diplomatic status after months of dispute

    The EU representative to the UK will be granted the same diplomatic status as ambassadors in the country following its departure from the union.

    The status of the European representative in London had been under dispute for months since Brexit, according to a joint statement published by the UK government on Wednesday. Read more.

    4. 8 May reopening ‘doesn’t feel right’ for every brewery

    Credit: Tony Passaro

    One of Belgium’s last traditional lambic breweries and gueuze blenders has announced that it will not reopen its bar and shop to the public on 8 May, as it fears the relaxations may have come too soon. Read More.

    5. Brussels no longer the starting point for new night train to Prague

    Ostend will be the new starting point for the Dutch railway initiative European Sleeper’s night train to Prague planned for spring of 2022, not Brussels. Read More.

    6. First insect approved for human consumption in the EU

    An insect has been approved for human consumption in the European Union for the first time.

    On a proposal from the European Commission, experts from the Member States have agreed to allow dried yellow mealworms to enter the European market as a food product. Read More.

    7. Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2

    A Wallonian politician from the Mouvement réformateur (MR) party is resigning after attending the second illegal mass gathering in Bois de la Cambre last weekend. Read More.