Belgium in Brief: A Storm Brewed...

Patrons flocking to bars in Belgium this weekend will very possibly be getting the freshest beer – or pintje – they’ve ever had, due to several changes brought on by months of closures.
While the UK may have been facing possible beer shortages, Belgium’s brewers have said they expect no problem meeting demand when bars and restaurants reopen their terraces. So why will it be different?
A census of official femicide statistics will be part of Belgium’s National Plan against Violence, the magazine ‘Imagine Demain le monde’ reported on Friday, citing the office of the Secretary of State for Gender Equality, Sarah Schlitz. Read more.
While Brussels’ hospitality sector is hoping to find enough space to put up their terraces this weekend, they are mainly just happy to start serving customers again, after over half a year of closure.
Some businesses with small terraces will only be able to have two tables due to the 1.5 metres distance, but the most important part is that the sector can finally work again, according to Marc Van Muylders of Horeca Brussels. Read More.
The government is investigating the possibility that agents of the Chinese government are operating out of Liege airport, according to federal justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD). Read More.