Belgium in Brief: This Isn’t Just Another Timeline...

Belgium will have to wait two or three more weeks before it will have clarity on the rules for travel this summer, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at the Consultative Committee on Tuesday. Read more.
Following the announcement from Belgium’s federal government on large-scale events on Tuesday, Pukkelpop has announced it will continue this year at full capacity, or 66,000 visitors a day. Here’s more.
Nearly half of Belgian employees will be happy to go back to the workplace half-time, as soon as it is possible to do so, according to a poll carried out by HR consultant Acerta and jobs website StepStone. Read More.
The city of Diest in Flemish Brabant fired a staff member who, as an employee at the vaccination centre’s call centre, illegally booked an appointment for colleagues, friends and family members, according to a press release on Tuesday evening. Read More.