Brussels teachers who organised illegal school trip sanctioned...

Two Brussels schoolteachers have been sanctioned for organising a class trip to Turkey during the Easter holidays in violation of coronavirus fighting measures.

The investigation, launched after allegations came out that the staff members from the secondary specialised school La Cime in Forest illegally organised the trip, has resulted in a disciplinary sanction, the school’s director Christian Watterman announced on Wednesday.

“The organising authority is ready to answer all questions that the judicial authority wishes to put to it following an initiative by the public prosecutor,” the director added.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office told Belga News Agency on Wednesday afternoon that it did not have any information on the subject for the moment, and the school has not specified the sanction, as it is a matter of confidentiality.

At the time when the teachers took 12 students on a trip to Turkey – in the first week of the Easter vacation – there was a ban on non-essential travel in force that was not lifted until 19 April – the end of the school holiday.

To escape the travel ban, the group travelled by bus to Germany and caught a flight from Cologne to Istanbul.

As far as the parents of the students were concerned, they were told the trip was organised with the full knowledge and authority of the school, La Cime in Forest commune, and only became aware of the illegality of the trip after the group had returned.

The trip was cancelled last year, when it was originally planned, due to the pandemic.

The Brussels Times