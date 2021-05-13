1722 intervention number activated due to a risk of storm or flood

The FPS Interior activated Thursday at midday the intervention number 1722 due to a risk of storm or heavy precipitation after the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) issued a warning.

The aim of this number is to unclog 112 emergency centres and not keep people whose life is potentially in danger waiting. It is not an emergency number, but an intervention number in case of need of the fire brigade.

The activation of the number 1722 is preventive when a storm or heavy rain is forecasted. The activation of the number does not indicate the seriousness of the warning or the extent of the possible damage, the FPS Interior stressed.