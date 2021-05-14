   
Belgium in Brief: Writing Into The Wind
Friday, 14 May, 2021
Covid-19: Government support kept one in ten companies alive
‘Too early to abandon use of face masks...
Bio-ethics committee advises limited use of NIP-test in pregnancy
10% of Belgium has now been fully vaccinated
Belgium in Brief: Writing Into The Wind
    Friday, 14 May 2021
    Covid-19: Government support kept one in ten companies alive
    ‘Too early to abandon use of face masks in Belgium,’ expert says
    Bio-ethics committee advises limited use of NIP-test in pregnancy
    10% of Belgium has now been fully vaccinated
    Belgium in Brief: Writing Into The Wind
    How WhatsApp’s new privacy policy will affect you
    600,000 more houses than households in Belgium
    Police listened in on confidential lawyer discussions
    Brussels’ zone 30: 5 months on
    Aerial photos reveal more than 5,000 illegal solar installations
    Newborn baby found dead just across Belgian border
    Over one-third of French speakers in Belgium would refuse coronavirus vaccine
    Summer festivals: What’s on, off or different?
    Soldiers look forward to first pay rise in 18 years
    Fewer than 2,000 hospitalisations due to coronavirus
    Flemish zoo seeks new home for 200 reptiles
    Report: EU citizens locked up and turned back at UK entry
    Coronavirus vaccination for under-18s in Belgium being analysed
    Cold case: Search for clues in 21-year-old disappearance
    1722 intervention number activated due to a risk of storm or flood
    Belgium in Brief: Writing Into The Wind

    Friday, 14 May 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    When the country is on holiday, working in local news feels a little like being in an old western movie.

    The protagonists have just rolled into town, and the first thing they see is tumbleweeds. That’s where we’re at, only extended across multiple days.

    It’s not that there isn’t news; it’s just that what little news there is to write about doesn’t compete with the other options presented to a reader.

    You could read about bikes, or go ride one.

    Want to know why your beer tastes different? No? Ah – you’ve just gone for one.

    The Royal Greenhouses are open… you already heard? Oh.

    Ok then. Let’s check back in on Monday.

    1. Cheat Sheet: How Belgium Leaves Lockdown

    Belgium will officially relax its current coronavirus restrictions in several stages over the coming months, as part of a wider summer plan. Here are the basics.

    2. Summer festivals: What’s on, off or different?

    Following the announcement from Belgium’s federal government on large-scale events on Tuesday, Pukkelpop has announced it will continue this year at full capacity, or 66,000 visitors a day. Here’s more.

    3. Aerial photos reveal more than 5,000 illegal solar installations

    Fluvius, the energy network manager for electricity and gas in all of Flanders, has discovered 5,300 illegal solar power installations, simply by examining aerial photographs. Read more.

    4. Travel Guide: Are YOU allowed into Belgium?

    Credit: Pixabay

    The past few months in Belgium have been complicated, but things are starting to look hopeful.

    So hopeful, in fact, that people might start wondering if they can visit Belgium – a question easier to answer in theory than in practice.

    Not so up-to-date with the current Covid-19 travel regulations in Belgium anymore? Here are the facts.

    5. Flemish zoo seeks new home for 200 reptiles

    An association of Flemish zoos is currently looking into a new home for the 200 exhibitions formerly housed in Belgium’s only reptile zoo. Read More.

    6. Over one-third of French speakers in Belgium would refuse coronavirus vaccine

    Around 38% of French speakers in Belgium would refuse a coronavirus vaccine, compared to 20% of Flemish people, according to the motivation barometer of the UGent, UCLouvain, and the University of Brussels (ULB). Read More.

    7. Trapped child freed from Bpost parcel locker

    An 11-year old from the Flemish city of Mechelen was the focus of a rescue by local emergency services on Wednesday after he became trapped in a Bpost parcel machine. Read More.