Crossing between Parliament and Brussels Park turned into rainbow

On the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) on 17 May, the pedestrian crossing between the parliament and Brussels Park was transformed into a rainbow.

The rainbow-coloured crossing was inaugurated on Monday afternoon by the speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Eliane Tilleux and Stephanie D’Hose, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and Brussels Mayor Philippe Close.

“As the first national parliament in the world, we dress ourselves entirely in rainbow colours and leave no doubt that in Belgium you are free to be yourself,” said D’Hose on Twitter.

With this symbolic action, the assemblies of the federal parliament, the federal government and the City of Brussels want to send a strong signal of support for the LGBTQI+ community.

“We resolutely oppose any form of violence, hatred or discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community,” they said in a statement. “We should all be able to live our sexual orientation freely. Everyone should be able to be themselves.”

Vier politieke persoonlijkheden & een zebrapad in regenboogkleuren. Symbolische actie van @elianetillieux, @stephaniedhose, @alexanderdecroo en @PhilippeClose voor een samenleving zonder onderscheid op basis seksuele geaardheid of genderidentiteit #IDAHOT2021 pic.twitter.com/vzLbvqikaY — NieuwsuitDeKamer (@DeKamerBE) May 17, 2021



The rainbow crossing is an initiative of the Chamber and the Senate, in cooperation with the City of Brussels.

Since Sunday, rainbow flags have been hanging on the façades of the official residences of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as several other official buildings, in Brussels.

Additionally, Prime Minister De Croo’s office at Rue de la Loi 16 is also illuminated in rainbow colours, as is the Egmont Palace housing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in support of the LGBTQI+ community.