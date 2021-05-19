   
Royal Flemish Theatre’s coronavirus test events a success
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021
Latest News:
Royal Flemish Theatre’s coronavirus test events a success...
‘Not sufficiently bilingual’: Brussels’ French-speaking schools struggle to...
Belgium granted more than €13 billion in subsidies...
Bankruptcy looms for Let’s Go Urban...
Coronavirus: fewer than 600 patients in intensive care...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 May 2021
    Royal Flemish Theatre’s coronavirus test events a success
    ‘Not sufficiently bilingual’: Brussels’ French-speaking schools struggle to achieve Dutch fluency
    Belgium granted more than €13 billion in subsidies to fossil fuels in 2019
    Bankruptcy looms for Let’s Go Urban
    Coronavirus: fewer than 600 patients in intensive care
    First batch of Grand Finalists in Eurovision Song Contest 2021 includes Belgium
    The Recap: Failed, False & Fully Vaccinated
    Manhunt underway for heavily armed professional soldier in Limburg, virologist Marc Van Ranst brought to safety
    Belgium seeks to encourage generic drugs with new prescription reimbursement structure
    One shot of coronavirus vaccine may be enough to travel within EU
    Brussels restaurant ‘Balls & Glory’ fined for mouse droppings
    EU calls again for immediate ceasefire in Gaza war
    All people who refused coronavirus vaccine to be offered second chance
    Japanese doctors’ association calls for Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled
    Belgians increasingly prefer digital payments
    Airlines extend free rebooking policies amid uncertainty regarding summer travel
    Over 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in EU
    SNCB plans major overhaul for Ottignies station
    Carbon neutrality ‘only possible if all new oil and gas exploration is abandoned’
    Long working hours likely to increase risk of stroke or heart problem, WHO finds
    View more
    Share article:

    Royal Flemish Theatre’s coronavirus test events a success

    Wednesday, 19 May 2021

    Photo from KVS

    The results of the test events organised by the Royal Flemish Theatre (KVS) have been released and deemed a success, and now various stakeholders in the cultural sector are calling for a full reopening on 9 June.

    The air quality in a half-filled theatre remains unchanged, the test event found, so all spectators can safely attend a performance.

    According to the calculations of the KVS and its partners, the air quality in a fully occupied hall would not be affected either.

    “The KVS is asking for a re-evaluation of the proposed reopening, so that from 9 June onwards the filled halls will be allowed for performing arts with a passive, seated audience,” said commercial director Merlijn Erbuer.

    The show “Jonathan” was performed six times at the KVS between 28 April and 8 May, with an increasing number of spectators each time. Based on the results, the KVS rejects the claim that the audience of a theatre should be limited to reduce the risk of contamination.

    The quality of the air in the theatre was measured by means of CO2, fine particles and relative humidity.

    The test events showed that the risk is insignificant if the premises are well ventilated, and these results would in theory also apply to a fully occupied hall.

    On Wednesday 19 May, the KVS will present this data to the Culture Committee of the Flemish Parliament.

    All spectators were tested before each performance and were given the opportunity to be tested again free of charge seven days after their attendance, by means of a PCR test carried out at one of the official test centres.

    No infections were found.

    The Brussels Times