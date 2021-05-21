   
45% of adult population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 May, 2021
Latest News:
45% of adult population has received at least...
The Recap: Mortality, Manhunt & Mosques...
EU reaches agreement on European Covid Certificate for...
Not yet safe enough to resume international travel,...
‘No place for extremists’ in Belgian military, says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 May 2021
    45% of adult population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine
    The Recap: Mortality, Manhunt & Mosques
    EU reaches agreement on European Covid Certificate for travel
    Not yet safe enough to resume international travel, says WHO
    ‘No place for extremists’ in Belgian military, says Defence Minister
    EU auditors: The EU is not doing enough to recover e-waste
    EU to start allowing vaccinated visitors from other countries
    Flemish hunting grounds take up 30% of Belgium’s land area
    Three thousand fewer Brussels residents due to excess mortality and closed borders
    Still no clarity on the delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Belgium
    Coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump approved for use in Belgium
    Dutch and German police on standby in case manhunt for armed soldier crosses border
    Flanders demands €63.5 million payback of corona aid funds
    End of an era: Microsoft will stop supporting Internet Explorer next year
    Night train between Brussels and Vienna to restart next week
    EasyJet to offset carbon emissions from package holidays
    This Day in History: Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive patent for blue jeans
    Belgium in Brief: A Three-Day Manhunt
    Brussels adds free study rooms for students to prepare for exams
    More open air bathing spots to be added in Flanders
    View more
    Share article:

    45% of adult population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine

    Friday, 21 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Exactly 45% of the adult population in Belgium has received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Friday morning.

    This figure equates to around 4.1 million people. Of these, over 1,495,317 people (about 16.2% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

    Between 11 and 17 May, an average of 2,118 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 26% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,041,706 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week was down by 21% (an average of 41,086.9 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 5.7% (down by 0.7%).

    Related News

     

    Over the same period, an average of 19.9 people died per day from the virus (down by 43% from the previous week), bringing the total to 24,794 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 303 over 14 days, down by 21%.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium last week dropped to below 0.90 and has remained stable at 0.88 for the last two days. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    Between 14 and 20 May, there was an average of 123.9 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 20% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Thursday, a total of 1,642 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (62 fewer than on Wednesday), of whom 562 (-27) people were being treated in intensive care, and 361 (-2) were on a ventilator.