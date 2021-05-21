45% of adult population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine

Exactly 45% of the adult population in Belgium has received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Friday morning.

This figure equates to around 4.1 million people. Of these, over 1,495,317 people (about 16.2% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.

Between 11 and 17 May, an average of 2,118 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 26% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,041,706 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week was down by 21% (an average of 41,086.9 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 5.7% (down by 0.7%).

Over the same period, an average of 19.9 people died per day from the virus (down by 43% from the previous week), bringing the total to 24,794 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 303 over 14 days, down by 21%.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium last week dropped to below 0.90 and has remained stable at 0.88 for the last two days. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

Between 14 and 20 May, there was an average of 123.9 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 20% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Thursday, a total of 1,642 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (62 fewer than on Wednesday), of whom 562 (-27) people were being treated in intensive care, and 361 (-2) were on a ventilator.