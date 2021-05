Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

European Commission wants stronger commitments from platforms against misinformation: The European Commission presented proposals to strengthen the code of good practice against misinformation on Wednesday, signed by platforms that include Facebook and Google.

EU in part to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths, UN report finds: The European Union, through its migrant policy, is in part to blame for the deaths of migrants travelling across the central Mediterranean route, the United Nations said in a report on Wednesday.

Activists colour European parliament green amid controversial farming policy discussions: The entrance of the European Parliament in Brussels was painted green by fourteen Greenpeace Belgium activists, who poured green water on the floor in protest of the outcome of negotiations on the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

‘La Boum 3’: Police presence expected in Bois de la Cambre on Saturday: Police will be present in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre on Saturday as two different events, including “La Boum 3,” have applied for permission to take place at the location, the city’s mayor Philippe Close’s office confirmed.

World-first remote ‘green sensors’ on Flemish motorway show vehicle emission worse than expected: A world-first pilot project tested on Flemish motorways using a measuring program of “remote sensing” has found that filter fraud is resulting in many vehicles polluting more than expected.

Belgium stops giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine to under-41s: Belgium will stop administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to people younger than 41 years old, following the death of a woman who was vaccinated with the jab, the health ministers announced on Wednesday.

Discrimination found in Antwerp labour market when it comes to origin and age: Discrimination when it comes to origin and age were found in the Antwerp Labour Market, according to research conducted under the direction of Professor Stijn Baert of the University of Ghent on behalf of the city of Antwerp.

Belgium’s employment recovery among the slowest in Europe: While Belgium’s labour market recovery is gradually improving as the coronavirus pandemic seemingly nears its end amid vaccine rollouts, it remains one of the slowest in Europe, American worldwide employment website Indeed said on Wednesday.

Over 70% of high-risk patients in Belgium vaccinated: Of the more than 1.5 million high-risk patients in Belgium, over 70% already received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Vaccination Taskforce on Tuesday.

Belgium-Austria night trains restart with expanded offer: As a night train from Vienna arrived at Brussels-Midi station again on Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus pause, the Austrian and Belgian railway companies ÖBB and SNCB are expanding the Nightjet’s offer.

The Brussels Times