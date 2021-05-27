Belgium in Brief: Brussels Before & After The Bubble

A video circulating Belgium – and this very news site – has got people thinking about Belgium’s history, and delving into a time many of us know very little about.

To many, myself included, what I know about the history of Belgium comes from random tidbits of information gathered over the years. Personally, I lean into the gastronomic and the vaguely artistic, but I’m barely scratching the surface.

Archive footage like this doesn’t just show a city before there was a Starbucks located on a square listed on the UNESCO world heritage list. It shows the city before it was the city I’ve grown to love.

And, if anything, it’s awakened a desire to know a little more about the weird and wonderful history of Belgium and Brussels – so I have a simple question.

What’s the random fact you know about the history of this city?

Are you a beer buff? An expert on Art Nouveau? Or just someone who knows things?

Let @johnstonjules know. He really wants to know.

A special coronavirus fund set up by Uber to help workers affected by the global pandemic paid a Brussels courier just €67.64 for 11 days of lost wages when he was forced to quarantine after his wife tested positive for Covid-19. Read more.

Earlier this week, prominent Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst joined a chat group of supporters of the fugitive Jürgen Conings (46), the career soldier who threatened him, on the Telegram app. Read more.

The European Commission has announced that it will not be renewing several of its current ongoing leases in some buildings across the city in an ongoing effort to halve and centralise its workspaces in Brussels between now and 2030. Read more.

Art Nouveau lovers of Brussels and beyond will soon be able to visit another example of the city’s design history with the announcement that the Cauchie House in Etterbeek will open to the general public. Read more.

At the next Consultative Committee, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon will propose to introduce the same closing hour for the outdoor and indoor parts of the hospitality industry from 9 June. Read more.

Over 60 travel and tourism organisations in Europe call on the EU Member States to “swiftly” implement the ‘Digital Covid Certificate’ for travel during the pandemic now that a provisional deal was reached. Read more.