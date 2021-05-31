   
Warm weather will last until Wednesday
Monday, 31 May, 2021
    Monday, 31 May 2021
    Warm weather will last until Wednesday

    Monday, 31 May 2021

    Sunset over Belgium. © Frank Deboosere/Twitter

    Belgium’s spell of sunny weather should last until at least the middle of the week, according to the latest predictions from the RMI.

    Monday will be sunny and warm, with a few clouds in spots of the country. Along the coast, a moderate north-easterly breeze will cool the atmosphere. Temperatures will vary between 19 °C at the seaside and in the Ardennes highlands, and 23 or 24 °C in most other areas.

    During the night, the weather will be calm with a starry sky. Temperatures will drop to lows of between 5 and 10 °C in certain regions. The wind will be light and will blow from the east to the southeast.

    The sun will still be shining on Tuesday, with light east to south-easterly winds that will become moderate in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 24 to 25 °C in most other regions.

    On Wednesday, sunshine and warmth will continue, but the first thundery showers should reach the south of the country in the late afternoon.

