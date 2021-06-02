The Recap: Findings, Funding & Family DNA...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

EU and London still skeptical about lifting patents on vaccines: The European Union, Britain and Japan have maintained their reservations about a possible lifting of patents on vaccines against Covid-19 at a meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Belgium ‘technically ready’ to start issuing EU Covid travel certificates: Belgium is among a list of European Union countries “technically ready” to connect to the technical gateway system to implement the European Union’s “Digital Green Certificate,” facilitating free movement within the EU during the pandemic.

Fund Belgian Music aims to provide financial support for musicians during the pandemic: The Fund Belgian Music initiative is launching a second call for projects aimed at supporting Belgian musicians who’ve suffered significant losses of income as a result of the global pandemic.

‘No magic number’ for Belgian herd immunity against virus, Van Gucht warns: While there is no “magic number” for herd immunity after which the entire population will be protected against the coronavirus, reaching a higher rate than the minimum of 70% is always better, health officials stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

65% increase in online sexual exploitation since coronavirus crisis, Child Focus finds: There has been a 65% increase in all forms of online sexual exploitation in Belgium since the start of the coronavirus crisis, according to Child Focus policy advisor Niels Van Paemel.

Over-36s in Brussels can register for coronavirus vaccine: From Tuesday, residents of the Brussels-Capital Region over 36 years old can now register to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, announced Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron.

Asparagus gratin recipe accidentally included in Belgian legal text: Belgium’s love for gastronomic delights has accidentally leaked into its legal world after an update to the online version of the country’s official journal accidentally included a recipe for white asparagus gratin.

Several scenarios on the table for a climate-neutral Belgium in 2050: Belgium has the technical means to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, but there are many different paths to get there, according to a prospective study carried out by the FPS Public Health’s Climate Change Department.

Brussels citizens will raise money to vaccinate other countries: A Belgian citizens’ initiative called the “vaccine for everyone” campaign has been launched to collect donations to buy coronavirus vaccines for people in countries that cannot afford them.

Interpol develops family DNA database to identify missing persons: The international police cooperation organisation, Interpol, has a new database that will make it possible to identify a missing person through the international comparison of family DNA data.

