Wednesday, 02 June, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Legal Recipes 

    Wednesday, 02 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Imagine a world where every single dry legal text you read also had a recipe hidden in the text waiting for you to stumble upon it.

    Well, Belgian readers, you already live in that world.

    You see, Belgium’s love for gastronomic delights leaked into its legal world after an update to the online version of the country’s official journal included a recipe for white asparagus gratin.

    Now, even if this may not be your dish of choice, you have to agree it probably made lawyer Morgan Moller’s day a lot brighter when he stumbled upon it in the francophone version of Moniteur Belge.

    But why stop there? I want a taco recipe somewhere in my tax return, arancini from my Acerta bill. We’re facing a brave new world of government and legal bodies showing us what they want to cook, and I’m here for it.

    I want Friday’s consultative committee to take a moment to tell us how De Croo makes stoofvlees, or how Jambon cooks his fish (note my restraint). Part of me still wants to know how Pascal Smet takes his endives, but my take on them is a touchy subject.

    Is this the heat talking? Maybe, but we could all use a little lightness, and it’s pushing 30 degrees today.

    So, what would you like to see in FPS gastronomy? Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. Vandenbroucke wants free PCR tests, but not for those who refused vaccination

    People who have not had the chance to get vaccinated yet should get free PCR tests this summer, while those who refused to get the jab should pay the full price, according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    2. Reservations, fixed seats: How big-screen European Championship events will work

    Events like this one in Limburg, organised in Belgium’s largest fan village ‘Festival Da Copa’ in 2018, will not be allowed this year. Credit: Festival Da Copa

    There will be quite a few rules involved for people who want to go watch the European Championship football matches on a big screen this month, according to a circular from Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    3. Asparagus gratin recipe accidentally included in Belgian legal text

    "I have had it with people who say that the Moniteur Belge is useless," Moller wrote on Twitter. "You can find everything in there: laws, determinations, recipes, you name it."

    4. Customers donate over €220,000 in tips to Belgian restaurants

    © Deliveroo

    Over the course of a year, people ordering delivery using the Deliveroo platform donated €222,692 in tips to restaurants, according to the company.

    5. Belgium urged to vaccinate 12-17-year-olds

    Belgium should extend plans to vaccinate 16-17-year-olds and offer the vaccine to children as young as 12, Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo said on Wednesday.

    6. Woman killed in public view in Brussels: suspect charged with manslaughter

    A suspect was charged with manslaughter for the killing of a woman (36) in public view in the Brussels municipality of Evere on Sunday evening, according to the Brussels prosecutor's office.

    7. The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline

    A manhunt for career soldier Jürgen Conings (46) has been underway in Belgium since 17 May, when Conings allegedly stole an arsenal of deadly weapons from a military barracks and went on the lam.