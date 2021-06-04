   
Police seize more than 100 neglected animals in Limburg
Friday, 04 June, 2021
    Police seize more than 100 neglected animals in Limburg

    Friday, 04 June 2021

    Photo by Karol Klajar on Unsplash

    Police seized a total of 107 neglected animals during inspections in Houthalen-Helchteren and Bree in Limburg, the sheriff’s department announced on Thursday.

    The occupant of the first address in Houthalen-Helchteren had already received a warning for neglecting his animals, but had not followed up.

    In a wooded area near the house, police found 106 severely neglected animals in cages in the middle of a pile of rubbish. The animals were living in very unsuitable conditions.

    All the animals were confiscated. Two dogs were taken in by the Genk animal shelter.

    In addition, 12 ducks, 32 hens and roosters, 50 pigeons, five geese, two pigs, two sheep and three guinea fowl were collected by the Natuurhulpcentrum in Oudsbergen.

    A cat was also seized in Bree and taken in by the non-profit organisation Dieren in Nood in Kinrooi.

    The two owners will be interviewed later.

    The Brussels Times