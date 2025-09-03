Belgian writer Caroline Lamarche nominated for prestigious Prix Goncourt

Belgian writer Caroline Lamarche poses during a photo session in Paris on 12 June 2025. JOEL SAGET / AFP

Belgian writer Caroline Lamarche, known for her work 'Le bel obscur,' is the only person from Belgium nominated for the renowned French literary prize, the Prix Goncourt.

The shortlist of 15 contenders was announced on Wednesday, while the winner will be revealed on 4 November.

Last year, the prize was awarded to Algerian Kamel Daoud for his novel,'Houris.'

The Prix Goncourt honours works originally written in French.

Although the winner only receives a symbolic cheque for €10, the award brings immense recognition in the Francophone literary world.