Leuven emergency site remains open despite nurses' strike

The Paul Brien emergency department of CHU Brugmann announced on Thursday that measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted patient care and to keep the department open, despite a strike action initiated by nurses.

In a statement, the hospital confirmed: “In accordance with the law, the emergency department remains open and continues to receive all patients. Measures have therefore been implemented to guarantee the continuity of care.” However, the department acknowledged it is experiencing “a period of significant strain due to relational difficulties.”

The joint trade union front (CGSP, CSC, SLFP) had criticised the working conditions in a statement issued on Wednesday, describing them as “deplorable” and unfolding “in a toxic environment.” The unions claimed the situation has led to instances where nurses are reporting to work “with fear in their stomachs.”

CHU Brugmann indicated that “discussions are ongoing with unions and staff to collaboratively find solutions to improve the situation.” The hospital expressed regret that “these issues have once again been made public before internal discussions could reach a conclusion.”

“The management,” the statement concluded, “remains fully committed to supporting this dialogue and providing all the necessary assistance to the teams dedicated to daily patient care.”

