Abrupt festival returns to Brussels with music and reflection

Credit: Abrupt Festival

The Abrupt Festival will make its return to Brussels from 8 to 12 October, merging musical innovation and critical reflection, organisers Reset Brussels announced on Thursday.

Now in its second edition, the festival will feature around ten events spread across five days and five iconic venues in the city: Reset, Reset Atelier, Bozar, Ancienne Belgique, and the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula.

Abrupt promises a diverse programme blending experimental music, jazz, visual arts, and sociopolitical debates. Attendees can expect concerts, avant-garde club nights, and thought-provoking conferences exploring contemporary cultural and social transformations.

The line-up includes an impressive mix of international and local talent. Among the names announced are Pino Palladino & Blake Mills, Kali Malone, Rival Consoles, Upsammy, dBridge & Madison Willing, Shackleton, as well as JVDA b2b Endor.

