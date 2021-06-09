Cheaper taxi rides for people travelling to Brussels’ restaurants and bars

People travelling to a restaurant or bar in Brussels can enjoy cheaper taxi rides, as part of a joint initiative from the Horeca Brussels Federation and Taxis Verts to support the reopening of the industry.

Taxis Verts has set aside €50,000 to allow businesses that are members of the federation to offer their customers taxi rides worth €10 to get to and from restaurants and bars, in the form of a promotional code, which can be used for in-app payment on the Taxis Verts app starting from 9 June.

“With this action, we want to support the restaurants and bars in Brussels which, like the taxi sector, have been going through a very difficult period since the beginning of the health crisis,” Jean-Michel Courtoy, General Manager of Taxis Verts said in a press release, adding that the company hopes this will contribute to the recovery of both sectors.

This is the first time such an agreement has been signed to stimulate and facilitate the travel of the federation members’ customers, according to Fabian Hermans, administrator of the Horeca Brussels Federation.

As of 9 June, bars, restaurants, and all other hospitality businesses are allowed to open their indoor and outdoor areas from 5:00 AM to 11:30 PM as the first part of Belgium’s “summer plan” goes into effect.