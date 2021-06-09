   
Cheaper taxi rides for people travelling to Brussels’ restaurants and bars
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 June, 2021
Latest News:
Cheaper taxi rides for people travelling to Brussels’...
First suspect in Brussels deadly stabbing released, another...
Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in...
STIB to make tram network more accessible for...
France reopens indoors, eases measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 June 2021
    Cheaper taxi rides for people travelling to Brussels’ restaurants and bars
    First suspect in Brussels deadly stabbing released, another suspect in jail
    Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in Antwerp
    STIB to make tram network more accessible for wheelchair users
    France reopens indoors, eases measures
    SNCB’s new cycling strategy aims to make it easier to combine bike and train
    ‘Huge increase’ in complaints against police, says control committee
    Flemish universities to start without special Covid measures in September
    Peace activists demonstrate in Brussels against border agency Frontex
    Why Wallonia already invited all adults for vaccination, but Flanders hasn’t
    Belgium in Brief: Measured Freedom
    New EU study shows increase in on-line antisemitism during the coronavirus crisis
    Body of polar explorer Dansercoer will likely never be recovered
    A third dose of coronavirus vaccine could be beneficial for some
    European Parliament gives final approval to EU travel certificate
    Army and police gather at Genk stadium for new search in Jürgen Conings case
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit
    Shareholders begin Dexia mega-trial to reclaim €1.5 billion
    Belgian research finds new bacterium with positive effect on obesity and type II diabetes
    Lego fun-park will come to Docks Bruxsel
    View more
    Share article:

    Cheaper taxi rides for people travelling to Brussels’ restaurants and bars

    Wednesday, 09 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    A taxi rank in Brussels. Credit: Brussels Mobility

    People travelling to a restaurant or bar in Brussels can enjoy cheaper taxi rides, as part of a joint initiative from the Horeca Brussels Federation and Taxis Verts to support the reopening of the industry.

    Taxis Verts has set aside €50,000 to allow businesses that are members of the federation to offer their customers taxi rides worth €10 to get to and from restaurants and bars, in the form of a promotional code, which can be used for in-app payment on the Taxis Verts app starting from 9 June.

    “With this action, we want to support the restaurants and bars in Brussels which, like the taxi sector, have been going through a very difficult period since the beginning of the health crisis,” Jean-Michel Courtoy, General Manager of Taxis Verts said in a press release, adding that the company hopes this will contribute to the recovery of both sectors.

    This is the first time such an agreement has been signed to stimulate and facilitate the travel of the federation members’ customers, according to Fabian Hermans, administrator of the Horeca Brussels Federation.

    As of 9 June, bars, restaurants, and all other hospitality businesses are allowed to open their indoor and outdoor areas from 5:00 AM to 11:30 PM as the first part of Belgium’s “summer plan” goes into effect. 