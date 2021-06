Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Commission to start legal action against Belgium for GDPR infringements: The European Commission will take legal action against Belgium for the infringement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) following the filing of two anonymous complaints.

European Parliament gives final approval to EU travel certificate: The European Parliament has officially approved the EU Digital Travel Certificate, which will facilitate free movement within the EU without further restrictions during the pandemic, on Wednesday.

First stage of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes?: Starting from Wednesday, dozens of coronavirus rules were relaxed as part of the first stage of Belgium’s “summer plan,” as approved by the latest Consultative Committee.

Why Wallonia already invited all adults for vaccination, but Flanders hasn’t: While all invitations for the entire adult population in Wallonia to get their vaccination against the coronavirus were sent out today, the vaccination rollout in Flanders is seemingly going a bit slower.

First suspect in Brussels deadly stabbing released, another suspect in jail: An investigating judge has released one of the men arrested as a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brussels that occurred on Sunday 30 May.

Face mask obligation remains in force in these Brussels’ streets: While the general obligation to wear a face mask in the Brussels-Capital Region no longer applies from today, masks will remain mandatory in generally crowded areas indicated by the 19 commune’s mayors.

Body of polar explorer Dansercoer will likely never be recovered: The remains of polar explorer Dirk ‘Dixie’ Dansercoer, who died in a fall in Greenland on Monday, are unlikely ever to be recovered, according to a spokesperson for the expedition.

‘Huge increase’ in complaints against police, says control committee: Belgium saw a “huge increase” in the number of complaints from members of the public against the police in 2020, according to the committee P, which oversees police matters.

France reopens indoors, eases measures: From Wednesday, the French can one again enjoy leisure activities for the first time in months, thanks to new relaxations coronavirus fighting measures, while the United States is moving towards a resumption of international travel to and from the country.

Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit: A group of American expats in Belgium is looking to celebrate President Joe Biden’s visit to Belgium with a covid safe gathering in the heart of Brussels’ European district, and they’re bringing along their dogs.

