New energy supplier opens in Wallonia in September

EnergyVision, a Flemish company specialising in solar panels and charging stations, has announced it will begin offering energy supply services in Wallonia by the end of the month.

The announcement was made on Thursday as the company, based in East Flanders, shared its half-year financial results. “We hold a licence for electricity and nearly all the necessary licences for gas,” said CEO Maarten Michielssens during a call with the press.

The company currently manages over 78,000 connection points across nearly 35,000 energy supply contracts.

EnergyVision aims to connect its first customers in Wallonia as early as September. According to Michielssens, more than 1,000 families have been on a waiting list for over two years. This delay, the company explained, was due to pending legislative changes in the southern region. While those changes are yet to materialise, the supplier has decided to proceed without further delay.

In addition to its core energy offerings, EnergyVision plans to include wind energy in its portfolio. “Wind is strongest during winter and at night, making it an excellent complement,” Michielssens noted. To achieve this, the company is exploring three options: signing a power purchase agreement (PPA), acquiring existing wind turbines, or obtaining a permit to quickly construct new turbines.

