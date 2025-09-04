Boeing to hire 'permanent' workers to replace striking staff at US factories

Boeing_767-231 operated by Transworld (TWA) © Wikimedia Commons

US aerospace giant Boeing has announced plans to recruit permanent workers to replace striking employees at two of its military aircraft factories in the United States.

The company said it had presented its “best proposal” for a labour agreement and expressed a willingness to make changes to bring the 3,200 striking workers back to their jobs. However, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) remains entrenched in its position, forcing the company to seek permanent replacements, Boeing claimed.

IAM members, who assemble military aircraft for Boeing in Missouri and Illinois, went on strike a month ago after rejecting a revised four-year labour contract.

Boeing did not specify how soon recruitment efforts would begin or how many new workers it aims to hire.

The situation signals continued tensions between the aerospace company and the union, with no immediate resolution in sight.