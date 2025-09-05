Flemish business organisation criticises higher office tax in central Brussels

Illustration picture shows an aerial view of Brussels, Wednesday 16 December 2020. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

The City of Brussels municipal council has increased its office space tax again, prompting criticism from business organisation Voka, which accuses authorities of treating entrepreneurs as "cash cows".

In late June, the city introduced a €24 per square metre office tax, retroactive from 1 January 2025. This is a significant rise from the €17.85 rate applied in 2024. However, the tax will now only apply to office spaces larger than 125 square metres, up from the previous threshold of 100 square metres.

According to Voka, office space taxes in Brussels have surged by 150% over the past five years. Other Brussels municipalities have also raised their office taxes. In the City of Brussels, the annual property costs for an average business are expected to increase by €35,000 in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Voka is calling for fairer tax rates. While it acknowledges that operating in Brussels may justifiably cost more due to the region’s advantages, it warns that the gap is becoming unsustainable.

"When office costs are three to four times higher than those in surrounding areas, the fiscal disadvantage becomes too steep," the organisation stated. It also warned that such costs are driving companies out of the city or forcing those that remain to cut back on hiring.

