Brussels Housing Corporation sues region for €66.5 million

A social housing project in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Brussels-Capital Region Housing Corporation (SLRB) has launched legal proceedings against the Brussels Region over a financial disagreement concerning social housing.

At the heart of the conflict is the construction of 446 new social housing units. The two parties clash over a series of financial commitments, with the SLRB claiming the Brussels Region is withholding crucial payments.

Following failed negotiations and serving a formal notice, the SLRB is now demanding an immediate payment of €66.5 million. The decision to take legal action was made during a recent SLRB board meeting, according to Belgian daily L’Echo.

The SLRB, a public operator responsible for the development and delivery of social housing on behalf of the Brussels Region, has been seeking the region’s financial guarantee to secure funding through financial markets.

Due to the Brussels Region’s refusal to provide this guarantee, the SLRB alleges it is owed several sums linked to newly completed housing projects. Specifically, the unpaid amounts relate to investment subsidies for the 446 housing units, set to be delivered in 2025.

The first hearing in the case will take place on 16 September at the Brussels Court of First Instance.

