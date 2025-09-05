Benelux celebrates 65 years of open borders

Singing of the treaty of the Economic Union of Benelux, 3 February 1958. J.Bech (Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg), W. Dries (Prime Minister of the Netherlands) and Achille Van Acker (Belgian Prime Minister). Credit: Belga Archives

The annual Benelux Day, held this Friday in Luxembourg City, marks 65 years of free movement of people between Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Xavier Bettel, the chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Benelux Union and Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, described the milestone as “one of the most tangible achievements that has inspired all of Europe”.

Established in 1944 in London, the Benelux collaboration paved the way for borderless travel in Europe long before the Schengen Agreement came into effect.

In 1960, the Benelux countries were the first to implement free movement of people, laying the groundwork for a Europe without internal borders. This principle remains a cornerstone of European cooperation today.

Following the inaugural Benelux Day in 2024, which coincided with the organisation’s 80th anniversary, this year’s event is dedicated to celebrating 65 years of free movement. The occasion will feature speeches and music on Luxembourg City’s Place d’Armes.

“From an idea to a reality and then a promise, the Benelux has shaped the lives of our citizens, our institutions, and our three countries since its inception,” Bettel said in a press release.

He added: “Today, it continues to be a lab for innovation and development for our three countries and for the European Union. The free movement of people is one of the most tangible achievements that has inspired all of Europe.”

Francine Closener, President of the Benelux Parliament, highlighted the historical significance, noting that Benelux was the birthplace of Schengen.

She warned against a retreat into isolationism within Europe: “More than ever, we need to reject a Europe that turns inward and defend a continent where free movement remains a fundamental right,” she stated in the press release.

The event underscores the lasting impact of the Benelux partnership on European integration and celebrates its role as a pioneer of cross-border cooperation in Europe.

